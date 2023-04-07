Centre fixes gas price at $7.92/mmBtu

Centre fixes gas price at $7.92/mmBtu1 min read . 11:17 PM IST
India sets natural gas prices at $7.92 per metric million British thermal unit for 8-30 April period, with a ceiling of $6.50 for gas produced by ONGC and Oil India.
New Delhi: The Centre announced on Friday that natural gas prices will be fixed at $7.92 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for the 8-30 April period.
However, the price of gas produced from nomination fields of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India Ltd, used for piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), was capped at $6.5 per mmBtu.
“For gas produced by ONGC and OIL from their nomination fields, the price shall be subject to a ceiling of $6.5 per mmBtu," it said in a statement.
The announcement comes a day after the Union cabinet approved the new gas pricing norms. On Thursday, the cabinet committee on economic affairs approved the new gas pricing guidelines, paving the way for linking domestic natural gas prices in India to global crude rates. According to the guidelines, price of natural gas will be 10% of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, which is a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.
The cabinet also approved a floor price of $4 per mmBtu and a cap of $6.50 per mmBtu under the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas pricing.
In a statement, the oil ministry the move seeks to increase consumption of natural gas to achieve the government’s target to raise the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix in India from the current 6.5% to 15% by 2030.
The Centre said the move will also reduce the impact of rising international gas prices on domestic gas prices. International gas prices have stayed elevated over the past year due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Earlier, gas prices in India was determined by domestic gas pricing norms approved by the government in 2014. The 2014 pricing guidelines provided for determining domestic gas prices for a six-month period based on the volume-weighted prices prevailing at the gas trading hubs in Henry Hub, Albena, National Balancing Point (UK), and Russia for a period of 12 months and with a time lag of a quarter.
Now the revised gas pricing guidelines link domestic natural gas prices to global crude prices, which is more relevant and will track prices in real-time. The earlier guidelines had significant volatility. Data on Indian crude basket prices from the previous month used to determine APM gas price.
In November, the Kirit Parikh committee made several recommendations, including pricing locally produced natural gas at 10% of crude oil prices and implementing a floor price of $4 per mmBtu with a cap of $6.5 per mmBtu.
