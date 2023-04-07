Centre fixes gas price at $7.92/mmBtu

The announcement comes a day after the Union cabinet approved the new gas pricing norms. On Thursday, the cabinet committee on economic affairs approved the new gas pricing guidelines, paving the way for linking domestic natural gas prices in India to global crude rates. According to the guidelines, price of natural gas will be 10% of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, which is a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.