New Delhi: The Centre has fixed higher prices for of drugs used for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, bacterial infections and allergies, as well as some multivitamins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official order, the department of pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announced the fixing of retail prices of 54 drug formulations and eight special feature products.

The decision to upwardly revise the prices of the formulations was taken during the authority’s 124th meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | Stent makers and importers allowed to hike prices In a relief to diabetes patients, the prices of many commonly prescribed drugs including metformin, linagliptin and sitagliptin, have been fixed at ₹15 to ₹20 per tablet.

Prices of calcium, vitamins and drugs for bacterial infections fungal infections have been reduced.

The retail price of ciprofloxacin antibacterial injection has been fixed at ₹0.23 per millilitre (ml), while that of combination tablets containing telmisartan, chlorthalidone, and cilnidipine for hypertension is ₹7.14 per tablet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | Heart disease, diabetes drugs to cost less as govt cuts essential medicine price Combination aspirin and atorvastatin capsules, used to treat high cholesterol, particularly when linked to an increased risk of heart disease, have a set at ₹2.68 per capsule.

The price of a 500 ml pack of glucose in ‘euro head plastic bottles’ has been fixed at ₹0.24 per ml, while the cost of calcium and vitamin D3 pills has been set at ₹7.82 per tablet.

In line with announcement The increases follow the NPPA's announcement in March that the prices of drugs on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) will increase by 0.00551% due to changes in the wholesale inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In May 2024, the medication pricing authority announced a reduction of the ceiling rates for seven scheduled formulations and a comparable cut in retail prices for 41 important pharmaceuticals.

Also read | Drug pricing regulator seeks data to set price ceilings for formulations The NPPA, in the order, has also stated that every retailer and dealer shall display price list and the supplementary price list. The NPPA has also stated that in case the retail price of any of the aforesaid formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification and notes specified, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013 read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!