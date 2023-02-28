The government's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 74 medicines including diabetes, high blood pressure, etc.
NPPA has fixed the prices of drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order 2013 based on the decision taken in the 109th meeting of the Authority held on 21 February.
As per the notification by the NPPA, the cost of one tablet of Dapagliflozin Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride (Extended-Release Tablet) has been fixed at ₹27.75.
Similarly, the drug regulatory body has also reduced prices of blood pressure medicine such as telmisartan (used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney disease) and bisoprolol fumarate (used for heart disease). The cost of one tablet has been reduced to ₹10.92.
The NPPA has also revised the ceiling prices of 80 notified drugs (NLEM 2022), including those used in the treatment of epilepsy and neutropenia.
Besides, the NPPA has also reduced the prices of Sodium Valproate (20mg). The price of one tablet has been fixed at ₹3.20. Apart from this, the price of Filgrastim injection (one vial) has been fixed at ₹1,034.51.
Apart from this, the price of Hydrocortisone, which is a steroid, has been changed to ₹13.28 per tablet.
The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels. The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for controlled drugs from consumers.
