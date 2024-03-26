Centre for Policy Research chief Yamini Aiyar steps down days after citicising PM Modi's governance
Policy scholar Yamini Aiyar stepped down as the Centre for Policy Research president days after her article criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance was published.
Centre for Policy Research president and policy scholar Yamini Aiyar stepped down from her post on March 26, days after her article criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance featured in the Economic Times.
