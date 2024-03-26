Policy scholar Yamini Aiyar stepped down as the Centre for Policy Research president days after her article criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance was published.

Centre for Policy Research president and policy scholar Yamini Aiyar stepped down from her post on March 26, days after her article criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance featured in the Economic Times.

In the opinion piece published on March 23, Aiyar said, "A dark shadow of creeping authoritarianism looms over India as it prepares for its 18th general election." The article was titled: "Yamini Aiyar laments the damage done to Indian democracy under Narendra Modi".

She acknowledged that Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to power after winning a third term. She, however, wrote, "...his governance, built on aggressive centralisation, legitimised by a cult of personality and undergirded by an exclusionary Hindu-nationalist ideology, is eroding India's democracy."

She added that "the space for the political opposition, media, academia and civil society to freely express their views is fast shrinking".

Yamini Aiyar steps down Days after the publishing of the article, the Centre for Policy Research released a statement, informing that "Yamini Aiyar, President, and Chief Executive of the Centre for Policy Research will step down from her current role as of 31st March 2024".

The press release added that she will "devote more time to her research interests."

Aiyar has published widely in academic publications and the popular press. She "writes regularly on current affairs and policy matters in mainstream Indian newspapers," her profile on the website says.

The board appointed Dr Srinivas Chokkakula, Senior Fellow CPR and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair, as the new president and chief executive. "He will step into the role effective 1st April 2024," the release said.

