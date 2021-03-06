OPEN APP
Centre on Friday formed a 259-member committee to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence which falls on August 15, 2022.

The committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will include former President Pratibha Patil, former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Devegowda, several Ministers, leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and LK Advani, artists, sportspersons, among others.

"Central government took the decision to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence in a befitting manner at the national and international level," according to a Gazette notification issued by the government.

A Committee of Secretaries has also been set up for this purpose. The government has now constituted a National Committee under the chairmanship, Prime Minister of India with 259 Members," the notification added.

Earlier, a National Implementation Committee (NIC), under the chairmanship of the Home Minister, had been constituted for the commemoration, to guide the policies and programs to be undertaken by various Ministries

