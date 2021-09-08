Centre forms panel to frame new law for drugs, cosmetics, medical devices

Centre forms panel to frame new law for drugs, cosmetics, medical devices1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
The panel is being headed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The panel is being headed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani
The government has constituted an eight-member panel for framing a new law for drugs, cosmetics and medical devices.
The government has constituted an eight-member panel for framing a new law for drugs, cosmetics and medical devices.
The panel is being headed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani.
The panel is being headed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani.
The Centre had on August 7 issued notification constituting a new committee for framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill.
The Centre had on August 7 issued notification constituting a new committee for framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill.
"The government has decided to constitute a committee for framing/preparation of the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill so that the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act can be framed," a health ministry order issued recently said, reported news agency PTI.
"The government has decided to constitute a committee for framing/preparation of the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill so that the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act can be framed," a health ministry order issued recently said, reported news agency PTI.
The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulates the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices. This Act is amended from time to time.
The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulates the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices. This Act is amended from time to time.
The last amendment in the Act was made in 2008.
The last amendment in the Act was made in 2008.
On the terms of reference of the committee, the order said, "The committee shall undertake pre-legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit a draft documents for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill by November 30, 2021."
On the terms of reference of the committee, the order said, "The committee shall undertake pre-legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit a draft documents for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill by November 30, 2021."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!