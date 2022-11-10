Centre formulates plan to promote millet exports

Indian missions abroad would be roped in for branding and publicity of Indian millets, identifying international chefs as well as potential buyers such as departmental stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets for organizing B2B meetings and direct tie-ups.
New Delhi: The commerce ministry through its apex agricultural export promotion body, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), has prepared a comprehensive strategy to promote exports of Indian millets commencing December.
The millets export promotion programme comes against the backdrop of United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA) declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYoM) as proposed by India.
The government is currently organising IYoM-2023 at domestic and international level to popularize Indian millets as well as its value-added products across the world and make it a peoples’ movement.
For exports of Indian millets’ promotion, centre has planned to facilitate participation of exporters, farmers and traders in 16 international trade expos and Buyer Seller Meets (BSMs).
Under the plan, Indian missions abroad would be roped in for branding and publicity of Indian millets, identifying international chefs as well as potential buyers such as departmental stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets for organizing B2B meetings and direct tie-ups.
In addition, ambassadors of foreign missions in India of the targeted countries and potential importers would also be invited to showcase of various millet-based products, including ready-to-eat millet products and facilitate B2B meetings.
Apeda has planned to organize millet promotional activities in South Africa, Dubai, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Sydney, Belgium, Germany, the UK, the US by facilitating participation of different stakeholders from India in major food shows, buyer-seller meets and road shows.
It plans to showcase millets and value added products at various global platforms such as Gulfood 2023, Foodex, Seoul Food & Hotel Show, Saudi Agro Food, Fine Food Show in Sydney (Australia), Belgium’s Food & Beverages Show, Germany’s BioFach and Anuga Food Fair, San Francisco’s Winter Fancy Food Show, etc.
