NEW DELHI : With the global aid pouring in to help India combat the second Covid-19 pandemic wave, the Union government has allocated and delivered 14 oxygen plants and 300,000 Remdesivir vials sent by foreign nations to states and Union territories.

This comes in the backdrop of an acute oxygen availability crisis in the country amid a surge in covid infections, with hospital beds and medicines running out. The situation is alarming with the reported deaths of critically ill covid-19 patients due to low oxygen.

“The global community is extending a helping hand to support India’s efforts to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. The Union Government has been ensuring the global aid is being effectively & promptly allocated and delivered to States and UTs to supplement their efforts during this critical phase," Union health and family welfare ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

India’S healthcare system has imploded due to the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. With India facing a massive surge in covid cases, the Union government has been facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave including censure from the courts.

“6,608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,330 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, so far," the statement added.

The severe second wave has exposed India’s creaking health care system, with acute shortages of oxygen, ventilators, vaccines, testing kits, hospital beds, and intensive care units (ICUs) across the states.

There were 403,738 new covid cases registered in the past 24 hours. According to ministry of health and family welfare data, 4,092 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

