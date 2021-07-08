The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to allow any interim protection to Twitter , noting that the social media giant is open to the Centre to take action against it in accordance with the new IT Rules.

"The Centre is free to take any action against Twitter if it finds the social media platform breaching the IT Rules," the Delhi HC said today.

The court said that the matter has been adjourned for 28 July, adding that Twitter will file an affidavit regarding the appointment of an interim official.

The Delhi HC also asked all interim officers appointed by Twitter to file affidavits stating they would take responsibility for the duties tasked to them.

Twitter begins exec hiring to comply with new IT rules

Meanwhile, Twitter's India unit has appointed an interim chief compliance officer and will soon designate two other executives to comply with the country's new IT rules.

The IT rules, which became effective end-May, are aimed at regulating content on social media and making firms act more swiftly on legal requests for removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.

The Centre said in a court filing earlier this week that Twitter no longer has liability protection against user-generated content in India as the US microblogging giant has failed to comply with the new rules.

The filing came in a case against Twitter by a user who wanted to complain about some allegedly defamatory tweets on the platform and said the company was not complying with the new IT rules, which also require the appointment of certain new executives.

Twitter will try to fill the nodal contact person's job on an interim basis within 2 weeks and would appoint an interim grievance officer on or before July 11, the company said in the June 8 filing.

It has posted job openings for all three positions and will try to make an offer of employment to resident Indians, as asked by rules, within 8 weeks, Twitter said.

"While Twitter is striving to comply with the 2021 Rules, Twitter reserves its right to challenge the legality, validity... of the Rules," Twitter said in the filing.

The San Francisco, California-based company is setting up a liaison office in India, it added.

With agency inputs

