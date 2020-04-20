NEW DELHI: As India takes baby steps towards normalcy in line with the staggered easing of lockdown, the Centre on Monday pulled up states where gross violation of norms were reported.

"Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare professionals was reported," with "complete violations of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas," the Union home ministry said.

The situation, the ministry added, was "especially serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai & Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan), and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri (West Bengal)."

In a quick, damage control measure, the Centre has now formed eight inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) to "make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to state authorities for redressal and submit their report to the central government in larger interest of general public."

The IMCTs, the home ministry added, will focus on "compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people."

Having extended the national lockdown to 3 May, the Centre had allowed staggered opening up of crucial economic activities, effective 20 April, to help out the general populace and businesses.

In a set of guidelines issued last week, the home ministry had said “these activities will be operationalised based on strict compliance to existing lockdown guidelines," adding that states would be required to ensure that all precautions with regard to social distancing were followed.

It had also said if any new area was added to the list of containment zones, the relaxed guidelines would be suspended until the area was declared covid-19 free.

On Monday, the national capital remained under strict lockdown, even as central government employees above the rank of deputy secretary resumed office, with the presence of 30% support staff.

The National Highways Authority of India resumed toll collection operations across Maharashtra and in West Bengal, sweet and fish shops opened for business with extended timings. In Tamil Nadu's Koyambedu wholesale market, it was business as usual with social distancing measures firmly in place.

Farm machinery could be seen moving on highways in Haryana and Punjab in preparation for the opening up of the sector.

In West Bengal's Barrackpore, however, jute mill workers were a confused lot as they awaited instructions from employers about resuming work. While the state government has allowed 15% of the workforce to restart work during the lockdown, workers alleged that the mills were yet to open.

Kerala saw "additional activities" in violation of guidelines, with local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores and MSMEs within municipal limits opening for business and public buses plying for which it was hauled up by the Centre.

