The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued tax refund of more than ₹2.62 trillion in FY21, a more than 43% jump from the ₹1.83 trillion of refund issued in the year before, CBDT said here.

The tax refunds reached more than 2.38 crore tax payers. Of this, more than ₹87,700 crore was issued as personal income tax refunds in more than 2.3 crore cases and more than ₹1.74 trillion went as corporate tax refunds in around 3.4 lakh cases.

CBDT said the government has issued income tax refunds in majority of the pending cases with alacrity to provide immediate relief to the taxpayers, both individuals and business entities, as FY21 was a year full of challenges both globally and for India, due to the pandemic.

The tax department has given several deadline extensions for various compliance requirements and reduced the rate of taxes to be collected or deducted at source to give relief to tax payers during the year. The idea of these measures, CBDT said, was to ease the ease the economic fallout of the pandemic. On Wednesday, CBDT gave three more months till end of June for people to link their permanent account number (PAN) with their Aadhaar number.

