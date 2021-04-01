Centre gave Rs. 2.62 trillion direct tax refunds in FY21

The tax department has given several deadline extensions for various compliance requirements and reduced the rate of taxes to be collected or deducted at source to give relief to tax payers during the year. The idea of these measures, CBDT said, was to ease the ease the economic fallout of the pandemic. On Wednesday, CBDT gave three more months till end of June for people to link their permanent account number (PAN) with their Aadhaar number.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}