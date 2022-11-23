Centre generates 16 lakh jobs every month: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Centre generates 16 lakh jobs every month: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw1 min read . 05:41 AM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday claimed that about 16 lakh jobs are being generated every month by the Central government
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday claimed that about 16 lakh jobs are being generated every month by the Central government
On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that the Central government creates about 16 lakh jobs per month while he was speaking at a "Rozgar Mela" (employment fair) event that the Central Reserve Police Force had organised in Ajmer.
On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that the Central government creates about 16 lakh jobs per month while he was speaking at a "Rozgar Mela" (employment fair) event that the Central Reserve Police Force had organised in Ajmer.
According to an official statement, he claimed that the Narendra Modi administration creates about 16 lakh new jobs each month and that transparency is a key component of his administration. "India has emerged as a source of energy with full of opportunities even in the situation of the global economic crisis," the railway minister said.
According to an official statement, he claimed that the Narendra Modi administration creates about 16 lakh new jobs each month and that transparency is a key component of his administration. "India has emerged as a source of energy with full of opportunities even in the situation of the global economic crisis," the railway minister said.
He stated that the Center's programmes have made life easier for people in all social classes today.
He stated that the Center's programmes have made life easier for people in all social classes today.
He urged the young people to live by the motto "Nation First, Always First," saying that only those people who consistently put their country's needs ahead of their own could find success in life. Referring to the challenges faced by the youth, Vaishnaw said, "If they remember only one thing, only one mantra, then there will never be any doubt in their mind. That mantra is 'Nation First, Always First'."
He urged the young people to live by the motto "Nation First, Always First," saying that only those people who consistently put their country's needs ahead of their own could find success in life. Referring to the challenges faced by the youth, Vaishnaw said, "If they remember only one thing, only one mantra, then there will never be any doubt in their mind. That mantra is 'Nation First, Always First'."
On this occasion, he also distributed job appointment letters to several candidates.
On this occasion, he also distributed job appointment letters to several candidates.
More than 71,000 young people received job appointment letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. He noted that similar initiatives had been carried out in NDA-ruled states and Union territories over the previous month.
More than 71,000 young people received job appointment letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. He noted that similar initiatives had been carried out in NDA-ruled states and Union territories over the previous month.
In a video conference, the prime minister gave 71,056 recruits appointment letters. Except for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, physical copies of appointment letters were distributed at 45 locations across the nation.
In a video conference, the prime minister gave 71,056 recruits appointment letters. Except for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, physical copies of appointment letters were distributed at 45 locations across the nation.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)