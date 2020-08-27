Centre gives 2 options to states on GST compensation, 7 days to reply

Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 07:40 PM IST

The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Council two options for borrowing by states to meet the shortfall in GST revenues, pegged at ₹2.35 lakh crore in the current fiscal. Briefing reporters after the 41st meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy is facing an extraordinary 'Act of God' situation, which may result in economic contraction. Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said of this, ₹97,000 crore is on account of GST shortfall, while the rest is due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. Pandey said a special window can be provided to the states, in consultation with the RBI, at a reasonable interest rate for borrowing of ₹97,000 crore. The amount can be repaid after five years (of GST implementation) ending 2022 from cess collection. The second option before the states is to borrow the entire ₹2.35 lakh crore shortfall under the special window