The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval to Biological E for two clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Corbevax, the Central Government announced on Friday.

With this, the homegrown drugmaker can begin midstage studies of its Covid-19 vaccine in children and adolescents, according to an official statement.

The Indian regulator gave the approval to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company on 1 September. The company will study the safety and tolerability of its vaccine, CORBEVAX, in this population, it added.

So far, six vaccines have been authorized for use in the country where only about 11.28% of the entire population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Of these, the COVID-19 shots for adults by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila have been indigenously developed.

In late August, India also approved Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, for emergency use in children aged 12 years and above.

Biological E. is also running a late-stage trial of its vaccine in adults.

