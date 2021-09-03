Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre gives Biological E nod to study its Covid vaccine Corbevax in children, teens

Centre gives Biological E nod to study its Covid vaccine Corbevax in children, teens

Premium
A nurse gives a vaccine against covid-19 in this illustration.
1 min read . 03:15 PM IST Livemint

  • So far, six vaccines have been authorized for use in India where only about 11.28% of the entire population has been fully vaccinated so far

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval to Biological E for two clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Corbevax, the Central Government announced on Friday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval to Biological E for two clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Corbevax, the Central Government announced on Friday.

With this, the homegrown drugmaker can begin midstage studies of its Covid-19 vaccine in children and adolescents, according to an official statement.

With this, the homegrown drugmaker can begin midstage studies of its Covid-19 vaccine in children and adolescents, according to an official statement.

The Indian regulator gave the approval to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company on 1 September. The company will study the safety and tolerability of its vaccine, CORBEVAX, in this population, it added.

The Indian regulator gave the approval to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company on 1 September. The company will study the safety and tolerability of its vaccine, CORBEVAX, in this population, it added.

So far, six vaccines have been authorized for use in the country where only about 11.28% of the entire population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to Johns Hopkins data.

So far, six vaccines have been authorized for use in the country where only about 11.28% of the entire population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Of these, the COVID-19 shots for adults by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila have been indigenously developed.

Of these, the COVID-19 shots for adults by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila have been indigenously developed.

In late August, India also approved Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, for emergency use in children aged 12 years and above.

In late August, India also approved Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, for emergency use in children aged 12 years and above.

Biological E. is also running a late-stage trial of its vaccine in adults.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Biological E. is also running a late-stage trial of its vaccine in adults.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!