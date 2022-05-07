Centre gives nod to Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine for booster shot: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid vaccination: With this decision, people who took the first dose of Sputnik V will now be able to administer booster shots at private vaccination centres
The Centre has given its nod for Russia's Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine to be used as a booster dose, according to Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
With this decision, people who took the first dose of Sputnik V will now be able to administer booster shots at private vaccination centres.
Dr Reddy's laboratories, the pharma company that has rights for marketing and distribution of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine in India has begun the discussions with the manufacturing partners, hospitals, and also with the government to make the option available on the CoWIN platform.
A few days ago, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended that the Sputnik Light vaccine which contains the same ingredients as the first dose of Sputnik V can be taken as a precautionary dose.
The two doses of Sputnik V have separate compositions.
Many beneficiaries in India who have taken two doses of Sputnik V are waiting for the booster dose.
The SputnikV is already included in the National vaccination programme of the government. According to the CoWIN platform, more than 12 lakh people have been already administered with Sputnik V.