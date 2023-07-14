Centre gives 'one-time' option to IAS, IPS, IFoS officers to choose OPS. Here's the condition1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Notably, the decision of the Union Government comes after several court judgments call for allowing the benefits of OPS to government servants
Amid all the politics around the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Union Government has given a one-time option to the officers of all India services- IAS, IPS, and IFoS to get the benefits of OPS. The Centre said that the officers can choose OPS provided they were appointed before the cut-off date for notification of the national pension system (NPS) which is 22 December 2003.
