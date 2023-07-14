Amid all the politics around the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Union Government has given a one-time option to the officers of all India services- IAS, IPS, and IFoS to get the benefits of OPS. The Centre said that the officers can choose OPS provided they were appointed before the cut-off date for notification of the national pension system (NPS) which is 22 December 2003.

Notably, the decision of the Union Government comes after several court judgments call for allowing the benefits of OPS to government servants appointed on or after January 1, 2004.

"The matter has been examined in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that the AIS officers, who have been appointed against a post/vacancy which was advertised/notified for recruitment prior to the date of notification of NPS (i.e. 22.12.2003) and who are covered under NPS on joining service on or after 01.01.2004, may be granted a one-time option to be covered under the provisions of old pension scheme...," said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Hence, all India services officers appointed via the civil services examination in 2003 and 2004, as well as the Indian Forest Service examination in 2003, are considered qualified to benefit from these regulations, as stated.

Decision within the deadline

"This option may be exercised by the concerned members of service latest by 30th November 2023," said the order issued on Thursday.

The order said that the government employees who are eligible to go back to OPS as per the instructions but do not exercise the option by the deadline will continue to be covered in the national pension system (NPS). The option once exercised shall be final and the officers cannot change it afterward, the order said.

The development comes as the issue of OPS gained political momentum before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Previously, some states have fought the elections on the issue and the results were not very great for the BJP.

Recently, the Union Government also hinted at making some changes in the NPS which will provide the employees with more benefits, but the government stood clear on the matter that it will not go back to the OPS.

(With inputs from PTI)