The Centre has given one-year extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. He was appointed as Cabinet Secretary in 2019. In an order issued later Saturday night, the Ministry of Personnel said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one-year beyond August 30.

Gauba, who was Union Home Secretary from August 2017 to August 2019, is said to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act brought in by the Centre on 5th August, 2019.

The act divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and scrapped the the special status accorded to the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Before taking over as Home Secretary, Gauba was secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry. He also served as the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand for 15 months before returning to the central government in 2016. Graduated in Physics from Patna University, Gauba has represented India on the board of the International Monetary Fund for four years also.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.