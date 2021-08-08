Centre gives one-year extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre has given one-year extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. He was appointed as Cabinet Secretary in 2019. In an order issued later Saturday night, the Ministry of Personnel said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one-year beyond August 30.

Gauba, who was Union Home Secretary from August 2017 to August 2019, is said to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act brought in by the Centre on 5th August, 2019.

The act divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and scrapped the the special status accorded to the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.

