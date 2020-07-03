Subscribe
Home >News >India >Centre gives out 2 crore N95 masks, 1 crore PPE kits to states for free
Employees wearing PPE kits attend to customers at a chemist shop.

Centre gives out 2 crore N95 masks, 1 crore PPE kits to states for free

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Government has distributed more than 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to states/UTs/central institutions free of cost
  • India's coronavirus tally reached 6,25,544, according to data released by Union Health Ministry

In the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the central Government since 1 April 2020, has distributed more than 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to states/UTs/central institutions free of cost. The government has also distributed 6.12 crore HCQ tablets, along with 11,300 ‘Make in India’ ventilators.

The Centre has also said that till now, 7.81 lakh PPEs and 12.76 lakh N95 masks have been supplied in Delhi, 11.78 lakh PPEs and 20.64 N95 masks in Maharashtra, and 5.39 lakh PPEs and 9.81 lakh N95 masks in Tamil Nadu by Union Health Ministry.

The Union government along with States/Union Territories has been relentlessly working for prevention, containment and management of Covid-19. Union Government’s central role has been in strengthening health infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases soared by 20,903 in a day for the first time taking the country's total tally to 6,25,544 , while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry today.

