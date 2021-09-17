NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted tax exemption to Canada’s pension funds--276522 Ontario Ltd. and 2452991 Ontario Ltd.--for their earnings from infrastructure investments in India, two separate notifications showed.

The move is part of India’s efforts to attract investments into infrastructure. The tax break is applicable for investments made till March 2024.

The government had earlier this year granted similar tax incentives to several pension and sovereign wealth funds to attract investments and help boost economic growth. The incentives will likely help finance some of the nearly 7,000 projects that are part of the national infrastructure pipeline. The other entities that were given the tax break include Canadian pension funds CDPQ Fixed Income XI Inc., Ivanhoe Logistics India Inc., CDPQ Infrastructures Asia III Inc., and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

The tax break is given under section 10 of the Income Tax Act which deals with earnings that are not counted in total income.

Investors get full tax exemption on income from interest, dividend and long-term capital gains arising from their investments in India. The tax breaks granted to these entities point to the interest sovereign wealth funds and pension funds have on India’s infrastructure sector.

India’s identified infrastructure projects are worth ₹111 trillion.

The Narendra Modi administration is betting on the multiplier effect infrastructure investments could deliver in creating new jobs and in turning around the economy.

Entities that get tax break under this provision have to comply with certain conditions including filing income tax returns and quarterly disclosure of investments made in India. There is a three-year lock in period for the investments.

Violation of the conditions render investors ineligible for the tax exemption, CBDT said

