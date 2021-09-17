Centre gives tax break to Canada’s pension funds

The government had earlier this year granted similar tax incentives to several pension and sovereign wealth funds to attract investments and help boost economic growth. The incentives will likely help finance some of the nearly 7,000 projects that are part of the national infrastructure pipeline. The other entities that were given the tax break include Canadian pension funds CDPQ Fixed Income XI Inc., Ivanhoe Logistics India Inc., CDPQ Infrastructures Asia III Inc., and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.