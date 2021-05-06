Centre gives tax concession to five SWFs

Separate orders from the tax department issued on Wednesday showed that Singapore’s SWFs Chiswick Investment Pte. Ltd, Stretford Investment Pte. Ltd, Dagenham Investment Pte. Ltd, Anahera Investment Pte. Ltd, and Bricklayers Investment Pte. Ltd have been given relief under section 10 of the Income Tax Act which deals with earnings is not to be included in the taxable income. Investors will get full tax exemption on income from interest, dividend and long-term capital gains.