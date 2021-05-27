The central government has engaged in multiple rounds of discussions with foreign vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, J&J and Moderna from 2020, said Vinod Paul, Niti Aayog member (health) on Thursday.

Paul has issued a statement clarifying the government's stance on procurement of vaccines from abroad as questions regarding the same have been raised recently. Several states are facing an acute shortage of doses to inoculate the population in the 18-44 age group.

"Government offered all assistance to have them supply and /or manufacture their vaccines in India. However, it is not that their vaccines are available in free supply," said Paul.

"We need to understand that buying vaccines internationally is not similar to buying ‘off the shelf’ items. Vaccines are in limited supply globally, and companies have their own priorities, game-plans and compulsions in allocating finite stocks," he added.

He said that the manufacturers are bound to give preference to countries of their origin just as "our own vaccine makers have done unhesitatingly for us".

"As soon as Pfizer indicated vaccine availability, Central Government and the company are working together for the earliest possible import of the vaccine," said Paul.

Speaking about Russian vaccine Sputnik V's supply to India, he said that the trials got accelerated due to the government's efforts and two tranches of the jabs have already been delivered here.

Tech transfer to Indian companies for domestic production of the vaccine has also been accomplished, he said.

"We reiterate our request to all international vaccine makers to come and make in India – for India and for the world," said Paul.

He stated that no applications for approval are pending with India's drug controller.

"The Central government has proactively eased the entry of vaccines approved by US FDA, EMA, UK's MHRA and Japan's PMDA, and WHO's Emergency Use Listing into India in April," said Paul.

"These vaccines will not need to undergo prior bridging trials. The provision has now been further amended to waive off the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries. No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller," he added.

This comes in the backdrop of several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka,Haryana and Kerala, floating global tenders for procurement of vaccines.









