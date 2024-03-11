Centre has no plan to consider industry’s demand to lower import duty on rubber
The union commerce and industry ministry’s stand is aimed at protecting the interests of rubber farmers
New Delhi: The Centre has no plan to consider the demands of the rubber lobby group to cut the import duty on rubber from existing 25℅ to 15%. The union commerce and industry ministry’s stand is seen as aimed at protecting the interests of rubber growing farmers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message