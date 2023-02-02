Centre has not allowed external agencies to use ISRO facilities: Jitendra Singh
- The minister said that only non-government Indian entities are being allowed to use ISRO facilities and the technical support, as applicable, through IN-SPACe
NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the government has not allowed external agencies to use ISRO facilities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×