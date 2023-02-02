NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the government has not allowed external agencies to use ISRO facilities.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that only Non-Government Indian entities (NGEs) are being allowed to use ISRO facilities and the technical support, as applicable, through IN-SPACe.

Singh added that recent facilities used by NGEs include the Sounding Rocket Launch Complex at SHAR by Skyroot for its mission PRARAMBH and the Vertical Test Facility at Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), Thiruvananthapuram by Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd. for hot testing of its engine – Agnilet.

He said that the government envisages enhanced participation of private sector in conducting of end-to-end activities in the space sector.

“Participation of private sector including academic institutions, start-ups and industries in end-to-end space activities is expected to expand the national space economy, generate more employment opportunities and create a thriving space ecosystem and result in increased Indian share in the global space economy in long term," the minister added.