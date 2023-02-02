Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the central government has rejected 18 recommendations made by the Collegium. The Supreme Court has re-sent 6 recommendations till 20 January, 2023.

Recently, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Supreme Court’s decision to publicize the RAW and Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports on the appointment of judges in the high courts in public domain is 'matter of serious concern'.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Supreme Court Collegium had sought details from High Court with regard to seven recommendations, while the other 5 were sent by the SC Collegium to the high court.

He added that there are seven vaccines and the Collegium has recommended to fill up all the vaccines in 34 judge bench.

In a written reply on the appointment of judges, Rijiju said," As of 31 January, 2023 there are 775 judges against the sanctioned strength of 1108 judges. There are 333 posts which are vacant in the High Courts,"

"142 proposals recommended by the High Court Collegiums are at various stages of processing. Out of these 142, 4 proposals are pending with the Supreme Court Collegium and 138 are under various stages of processing in the Government. While recommendations for 236 vacancies are yet to be received from High Court Collegiums, which are in breach of six months advance timeline for making recommendations for anticipated vacancies ," he added.

The SC Collegium headed by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended Allahabad High Court Chief Justice, Justice Rajesh Bindal, and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice, Justice Aravind Kumar for elevation as Judges of the top court.

It comes at a time when 5 recommendations made by the SC Collegium were returned in December 2022.