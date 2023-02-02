Centre has rejected 18 suggestions made by collegium in last 3 yrs: Rijiju in RS
As of 31 January, 2023 there are 775 judges against the sanctioned strength of 1108 judges. There are 333 posts which are vacant in the High Courts
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the central government has rejected 18 recommendations made by the Collegium. The Supreme Court has re-sent 6 recommendations till 20 January, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×