Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday warned the Centre saying that the Union government has time till 26 November to repeal the farm laws. The day will also mark the completion of one year since the farmers are protesting against the three enacted farms laws.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

The leader representing the agitating farmers put out a tweet in Hindi,"The central government has time till November 26, after that from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the movement sites around Delhi by tractors from villages and strengthen the tents at the movement and movement site with solid fortifications," which is loosely translated to English.

केंद्र सरकार को 26 नवंबर तक का समय है, उसके बाद 27 नवंबर से किसान गांवों से ट्रैक्टरों से दिल्ली के चारों तरफ आंदोलन स्थलों पर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेगा और पक्की किलेबंदी के साथ आंदोलन और आन्दोलन स्थल पर तंबूओं को मजबूत करेगा।#FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) November 1, 2021

Earlier, Delhi Police on Thursday night started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

In another related development, two days after barricades and cemented blocks were removed from the Ghazipur and Tikri borders, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday warned the Centre that if an attempt is made to forcibly remove the protesting farmers from the borders, then they will turn government offices across the country into 'galla mandis' (Anaj Mandis).

"If there is an attempt to forcibly remove the farmers from the borders, then they will turn government offices across the country into Galla Mandi,"

The stretch was shut for over 11 months ever since the farmers' agitation started and commuters have been citing inconvenience during their travelling.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

