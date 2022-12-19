Centre has zero tolerance for terrorism: Anurag Thakur

Centre has zero tolerance for terrorism: Anurag Thakur2 min read . 03:54 PM IST
- Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced by 168% under the Modi government and the conviction rate in terror financing cases is over 94%
NEW DELHI: Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that the Centre has “has a “zero tolerance policy towards terrorism."
In a statement, Thakur said, “The government's resolve against terror has been displayed time and again from Surgical Strike to Balakot Strike. The action by our armed forces has caused a significant 168% drop in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, we have achieved a 94% conviction rate in terror financing cases."
The minister spoke at length about the efforts of the government towards creating an atmosphere of peace in the northeast and said since 2014 violence due to insurgency has seen an 80% decline and civilian deaths dropped 89%. Added to this is the achievement of surrender by 6,000 militants since 2014, he said.
“An era of peace has started in the northeastern region under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Thakur said, adding that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been completely withdrawn from Tripura and Meghalaya.
"“It remains in force in only 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, 60% of Assam is free of AFSPA, 15 police stations under 6 districts have been taken out of the category of Disturbed Area, Disturbed Area notification has been removed from 15 police stations in 7 districts," he said.
To ensure peace in the region, several peace accords and agreements were signed under the regime of the Modi government, the minister said, adding that, “The Bodo accord and Bru-Reang agreement were signed in January 2020. The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) agreement was signed in August 2019. Karbi Anlong agreement in September 2021 and Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary agreement in March 2022."
“The efforts of the government to diminish capabilities of Left-wing extremists have caused a 265% drop in violent incidents," he added.
“India’s policy was always of zero tolerance against terrorism. Be it strengthening of UAPA law or NIA act amendment bill. The Indian government left no stone unturned under PM Modi’s leadership," the minister said.
“Modi government did not hesitate to ban an outfit (PFI) that promoted radicalisation on the pretext of social welfare, we conducted thorough probe against the outfit and arrested its members. Action against radical organisations will continue," Thakur added.
