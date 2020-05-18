The Union government on Sunday raised borrowing limits for states from 3% to 5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the current fiscal year, subject to their carrying out specific reforms. The move will allow states to get a fiscal headroom of ₹4.28 trillion.

While both the central and state governments are struggling with cash flows with economic activity coming to a near standstill following the nationwide lockdown, states are facing a more acute cash crunch as they are at the forefront of the battle against covid-19, incurring most of the associated expenditure.

For long, states had been urging the Centre to allow them to borrow more from the market to finance the coronavirus-related expenses.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the extra borrowing available to states will be linked to specific reforms, including some recommendations by the 15th Finance Commission. States must not only ensure sustainability of additional debt through higher future GSDP growth and lower deficits, they must also promote welfare of migrants and reduce leakage in food distribution, increase job creation through more investments, and safeguard the interests of farmers. Besides, the states must also make the power sector more sustainable and promote urban development, health and sanitation.

Out of the 200 basis points increase, 50 basis points will be unconditional, while the next 100 basis points will be divided into four tranches, with each tranche linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reform actions. These include reforms in universalization of “one nation one ration card", ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues. The remaining 50 basis points of extra borrowing will be allowed if milestones were achieved in at least three out of the four reform areas.

Sitharaman said the Centre has been assisting states to mitigate the revenue shortfall and the Reserve Bank of India in March had allowed them to front-load 75% of their borrowing for the June quarter.

“States have so far borrowed only 14% of the limit authorized. 86% of the authorized borrowing remains unutilized," she added.

D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY India, said many state governments may not avail the entire incremental amount due to the likelihood of a tangible increase in the borrowing cost, because of the large gaps emerging between total public sector borrowing requirements (PSBR) and available resources.

“With the enhanced borrowing programme of the Centre and states, and the borrowing requirement of the public sector enterprises, we consider the total PSBR to be about 14% of GDP for FY21, against the available resources of about 9.5% of GDP. States have already experienced a sharp increase in their costs of borrowing as the 10-year state government bond yield auctioned on 7 April rose by nearly 100 basis points, as compared to what prevailed a month before," said Srivastava.

India Ratings and Research has estimated total revenue loss of around ₹97,100 crore for 21 major states in April alone, due to the lockdown. Things are likely to improve in May following the easing of restrictions, including liquor sales and the associated increase in excise duty. Also, some states have raised local taxes on petrol and diesel.

“Although the lockdown is going to adversely impact the revenue performance of all states, those with a high share of own revenue in the total revenue will be the worst impacted. In this regard, the states that stand out are Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala as 65-76% of their revenue comes from their own sources," India Ratings added.

Share Via