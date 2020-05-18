Centre heeds states’ plea on raising borrowing limits, but with caveats

Out of the 200 basis points increase, 50 basis points will be unconditional, while the next 100 basis points will be divided into four tranches, with each tranche linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reform actions. These include reforms in universalization of “one nation one ration card", ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues. The remaining 50 basis points of extra borrowing will be allowed if milestones were achieved in at least three out of the four reform areas.