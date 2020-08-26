The Supreme Court on Wednesday lashed out at the Union government for not filing an affidavit in time with respect to the government’s decision on whether interest can be waived or whether it can stop charging interest accrued during the moratorium period. The Centre had to clarify its position under the Disaster Management Act (DMA) and file an affidavit entailing its power.

“The problem was created by your (Centre’s) lockdown. It appears the Union of India is hiding behind Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," observed Justice Ashok Bhushan, who was heading the bench. The case has been pending for a long time, said. “It is not the time to look after business only. Consider relief. The plight of the people has to be considered," Justice Bhushan said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah, observed that the Centre has sufficient powers under DMA to take a decision on whether it can direct the banks to stop charging interest on deferred equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and stop interest for the moratorium period.

The apex court directed the Centre to file the delayed affidavit in a week and clarify its stand on loan moratorium repayment, which expires on 31 August. The case will be next heard on 1 September.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta argued that the government and RBI are working together in cooperation and it is unfair to say that the Centre is hiding.

The apex court on 17 June had also directed the Centre and RBI to review the moratorium scheme on term loans and create tailored schemes for various sectors, including agriculture.

The interest would continue to accrue during the moratorium, which ultimately the borrower would have to pay, petitioner Gajendra Sharma pointed out. The petitioner argued that no interest should be charged during the moratorium because people are facing “extreme hardship". The petition also stated that paying additional interest on top of regular EMIs would be difficult.

Moratorium basically means you do not have to pay your EMIs for that time period and no penal interest will be charged. It is not a concession of any kind and is simply a deferment of the payment to provide some relief to borrowers facing liquidity issues.

Banks and other financial institutions are permitted to provide a moratorium of three months for all term loan instalments that are due for payment between 1 March and 31 May, according to a circular issued by RBI on 27 March. Term loans will include all kinds of retail loans such as vehicle loan, home loan or personal loan, agricultural term loans as well as crop loans. The central bank clarified that credit card dues will also be eligible for the moratorium. The moratorium will be provided for both interest as well as principal repayment, which means the moratorium is on your entire EMI.

The central bank had on 22 May extended the moratorium on term loans till 31 August amid the nationwide lockdown because of the covid-19 outbreak

