Centre hiding behind RBI on loan waiver: SC

Banks and other financial institutions are permitted to provide a moratorium of three months for all term loan instalments that are due for payment between 1 March and 31 May, according to a circular issued by RBI on 27 March. Term loans will include all kinds of retail loans such as vehicle loan, home loan or personal loan, agricultural term loans as well as crop loans. The central bank clarified that credit card dues will also be eligible for the moratorium. The moratorium will be provided for both interest as well as principal repayment, which means the moratorium is on your entire EMI.