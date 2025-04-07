Centre hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel price by ₹2 each per litre. Will you pay more? Oil Ministry says THIS

Petrol price hike: The central government has increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 each, a circular from the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

With the latest hike, the prices of petrol and diesel across India are expected to increase significantly.

The petrol price hike and diesel price hike will come into effect from April 8, the ministry said in its notification.

The decision comes at a time when global oil prices are undergoing volatility.

The excise duty on petrol was increased to ₹13 per litre and that on diesel to ₹10, the order said.

Petrol, diesel price hike: Will you pay more? The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday gave a clarification for consumers on Monday about the petrol price hike, saying that customers will not be affected by the decision.

“PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of #Petrol and #Diesel, subsequent to the increase effected in Excise Duty Rates today,” the ministry said.