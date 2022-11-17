Centre hikes windfall profit tax on crude oil; cut rate on export of diesel2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 05:40 AM IST
The export tax on jet fuel or ATF, which was set at ₹5 a litre in the last review on November 1, has not been altered.
The Central government has hiked windfall tax on the domestically produced crude oil while reducing the rate on export of diesel. The change is effective from today i.e. 17 November, a government notification showed.