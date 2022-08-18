Thereafter, in the first fortnightly review on July 20, the ₹6 a litre export duty on petrol was scrapped, and the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) was cut by ₹2 per litre each to ₹11 and ₹4, respectively. The tax on domestically produced crude was also cut to ₹17,000 per tonne.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}