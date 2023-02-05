Centre hikes windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF
- The new tax rates came into effect from Saturday, 4 February
In line with firming global oil prices, the Central Government has raised the seven-month-old windfall profit tax levied on domestically-produced crude oil as well as on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), an official statement dated 3 February stated.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×