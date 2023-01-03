Centre hikes windfall tax on sale of crude, export of diesel, ATF

Windfall tax on the sale of locally produced crude oil has been hiked to ₹2,100, while special additional excise duty on the export of diesel also has been raised to ₹6.5 per litre from ₹5
New Delhi: The government has increased windfall tax on the sale of locally produced crude oil to ₹2,100 per tonne from ₹1,700 per tonne after a gap of two weeks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The government has increased windfall tax on the sale of locally produced crude oil to ₹2,100 per tonne from ₹1,700 per tonne after a gap of two weeks.
Special additional excise duty on the export of diesel also has been raised to ₹6.5 per litre with effect from Tuesday from ₹5 a litre. This also includes the cess of ₹1.5 per litre.
Special additional excise duty on the export of diesel also has been raised to ₹6.5 per litre with effect from Tuesday from ₹5 a litre. This also includes the cess of ₹1.5 per litre.
Additional excise duty on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased to ₹4.5 per litre from ₹1.5 a litre. The windfall tax on export of petrol continues to be ‘nil’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additional excise duty on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased to ₹4.5 per litre from ₹1.5 a litre. The windfall tax on export of petrol continues to be ‘nil’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The development comes at a time when the global oil market has been largely volatile amid supply concerns from Russia and worries of fading demand in China with surging covid cases.
The development comes at a time when the global oil market has been largely volatile amid supply concerns from Russia and worries of fading demand in China with surging covid cases.
Brent crude prices are now around $85 per barrel, as against $80 per barrel two weeks ago. At 11.30 am, the March contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $85.78 per barrel, lower by 0.15% from its previous close. The February contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.10% to $80.18 a barrel.
Brent crude prices are now around $85 per barrel, as against $80 per barrel two weeks ago. At 11.30 am, the March contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $85.78 per barrel, lower by 0.15% from its previous close. The February contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.10% to $80.18 a barrel.
On 16 December, the government had slashed the windfall profit tax levied on domestically-produced crude oil as well as on export of diesel and ATF following a decline in global oil prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 16 December, the government had slashed the windfall profit tax levied on domestically-produced crude oil as well as on export of diesel and ATF following a decline in global oil prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The tax on windfall profits was first imposed on July 1, as oil producing companies were making huge profits due to high oil prices. At that time, export duties of ₹6 per litre each were levied on petrol and ATF and ₹13 a litre on diesel.
The tax on windfall profits was first imposed on July 1, as oil producing companies were making huge profits due to high oil prices. At that time, export duties of ₹6 per litre each were levied on petrol and ATF and ₹13 a litre on diesel.
The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.