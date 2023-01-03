Centre hikes windfall tax on sale of crude, export of diesel, ATF

Brent crude prices are now around $85 per barrel, as against $80 per barrel two weeks ago. At 11.30 am, the March contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $85.78 per barrel, lower by 0.15% from its previous close. The February contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.10% to $80.18 a barrel.