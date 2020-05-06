Centre hits out at Bengal for highest covid-19 mortality rate, flouting norms

NEW DELHI : In escalating trouble for West Bengal government, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday slammed the West Bengal government for its poor containment measures following the outbreak of covid-19, in the country.

With the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) submitting an unflattering report of West Bengal to the Union home ministry on Monday, the Centre has severely criticised the state for its poor surveillance, detection and testing, in the wake of which the state has recorded the highest mortality rate of 13.2%, in India.

“Instances of overcrowding in bazaars, poor sanitisation, free movement of people in large numbers without masks… are grave violation of lockdown instructions and social distancing norms," Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his letter, adding that lockdown violations were rampant in Kolkata and Howrah, with the situation requiring “stricter enforcement of lockdown measures by enhancing police presence."

In his communication to the state’s chief secretary Rajiv Sinha, Bhalla also stated that there were glaring gaps in surveillance and contact tracing of positive cases, along with the absence of any data regarding the number of households and individuals contacted and surveyed for covid-19 symptoms.

While Bhalla has also asked the state to step up its provision of PPE and N-95 masks according to ICMR standards, West Bengal has – as per the IMCT – been uncooperative in its effort to combat the spread of the pandemic.

The IMCT’s report which was submitted to the Union home ministry on Monday, comes in the wake of the team having spent a tumultuous two weeks in the state, with the Centre repeatedly warning the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for not cooperating in the containment and tracking exercise.

“All deaths of covid patients would be indicated in daily statistics and death certificate would be issued at the hospital with the committee of doctors examining a random sample. This is a big step towards transparency," adding that “it raises the total death count of covid patients in the state to 105 on 30 April," the IMCT’s letter said, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.

The IMCT has also raised pointed questions on the state’s effectiveness in tackling the pandemic, adding that the mortality rate is by far the highest in the country. This extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing and weak surveillance and tracking."

The IMCT has further informed the home ministry that, “a discrepancy has been brought out in the number of covid cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communications with the government of India. The bulletin on 30 April showed active covid cases as 572, discharged after treatment 139 and expired due to covid 33, making it a total of 744." It added further that in a communication to the Union health secretary from the state’s principal health secretary, the total number of cases was “indicated to be 931, leading to a discrepancy of 187 cases."

“The state needs to be transparent and consistent in reporting figures and not down play the spread of the virus," the IMCT said, adding that even though the state government had claimed a very high level of daily surveillance in the containment zones, “no database was shown or results made available," with the committee stating that during the course of its stay in the state, over 50 lakh people had been surveyed across four districts.

The IMCT, which spent two weeks in the state, has hit out at the state government, adding that “the IMCT repeatedly sought support of the state government for field visits and interactions with the public, health professionals and state functionaries. The IMCT also sought a meeting with the principal secretaries of these departments. However, it could only interact with the principal health secretary via video conference on 23 April."

