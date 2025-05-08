Centre holds all-party meeting to brief all political parties on Operation Sindoor; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge attend | WATCH

Centre on Thursday conducted an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on Operation Sindoor. The meeting was atternded by Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and others.
The government called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Riiiju on Wednesday posted on X about the proposed meeting.
"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," he said.
The government on Wednesday said Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes to retaliate the Pahalgam attack.
