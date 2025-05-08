Centre holds all-party meeting to brief all political parties on Operation Sindoor; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge attend | WATCH

Advertisement

The government called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Riiiju on Wednesday posted on X about the proposed meeting.

"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," he said.

