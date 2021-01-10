Centre holds meeting with states/UTs on Co-WIN ahead of covid vaccine drive

NEW DELHI: To ensure smooth rollout of the coronavirus vaccination programme, scheduled to begin 16 January , the Centre on Sunday held a virtual meeting with states and union territories on the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) software - the backbone of the last mile vaccine administration.

Co-WIN has been developed as an extension of the electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) module for it to be a comprehensive cloud-based IT solution for planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of covid-19 vaccination drive in India.

The meeting was chaired by Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat covid-19 and member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of covid-19. Principal secretaries of states, mission directors of the National Health Mission (NHM) and state immunisation officers and senior officials of the health ministry attended the meeting.

Feedback of states/UTs on the Co-WIN software and its operational use, emanating from dry runs, were discussed in detail.

“Robust, dependable and agile technology shall form both the foundation and the back-up for the country’s covid-19 vaccination which shall be the world’s largest immunisation exercise. This is an unprecedented scale of immunisation," Sharma said. "The process should be citizen-centric, and built on the approach that the vaccine shall be available anytime and anywhere. There is a need to be flexible without compromising on quality..."

The government has said capturing real-time vaccination data is of critical importance.

Talking about the use of Aadhar platform, Sharma advised states to urge beneficiaries to seed their current mobile number with Aadhar for registration and consequent communication through SMS.

"It is extremely important to clearly identify person who is getting vaccinated and keep a digital record on who gets vaccinated by whom, when and which vaccine. The States and UTs should the data collection should meet the purpose of facilitating work and that needs to be validated at the field levels," he said.

India's covid case count stands at 1,04,51,346, with the death toll at 1,52,236. A total of 18,645 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate is 1.44% and the active caseload of 2,23,335 comprises 2.14% of India’s total cases as on Sunday.

About 90 samples have tested positive for the new UK variant.

