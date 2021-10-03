The central government is hopeful of a positive outcome from the final round of discussions with Zydus Cadila its three-dose Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D for children, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI .

“I had a lengthy discussion with Union health minister about vaccines for children," said Sudhakar after a meeting with Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi.

“He informed that the government is having a final round of discussions with Zydus regarding its Covid-19 vaccine for children and said he was hoping for a positive outcome soon," the minister added.

Further, Sudhakar said he also discussed the status of the nasal vaccine with Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella, who was also present at the meeting.

He said the second clinical trial of a nasal vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech has been completed and the third one is expected to be done by November-December.

"It was informed that the second clinical trial of this vaccine has been completed and the third clinical trial will be over by the end of November-December," Sudhakar said, adding that Ella said the company has a capacity to manufacture 20 crore doses of the vaccine a month.

Price of Zydus Covid vaccine

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila has proposed its ZyCov-D to be priced at ₹1,900, reported PTI, quoting sources. However, the news agency said that the central government is negotiating with the firm to reduce the rates.

“Negotiations are on. The company has been asked to reconsider all the aspects regarding the cost of the vaccine," the source was quoted as saying..

Another source said the ZyCoV-D has to be differently priced than Covaxin and Covishield as, apart from being a three-dose vaccine, there is a needle-free jet injector used for administering the vaccine that costs ₹30,000.

That jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses.

Around three rounds of meetings have taken place so far between the Centre and the company so far.

Vaccination for children

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry is also waiting for the recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI ) for introducing ZyCoV-D in the inoculation drive and prioritising beneficiaries focusing on those aged 12-18 years with comorbidities.

The NTAGI will provide the protocol and framework for the introduction of this vaccine in the Covid-19 immunisation drive, an official source said.

