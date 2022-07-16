Centre identifies 1,824 outdated laws, to remove 71 in Monsoon session: Kiren Rijiju2 min read . 08:24 PM IST
Centre has identified 1,824 obsolete laws and in the upcoming monsoon sessions, it plans to remove 71 such laws, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said emphasising reducing the burden on judiciary.
"It is a matter of concern that today there are about 5 crore cases pending in courts across the country. To reduce these cases, government and judiciary need to work in coordination," Rijiju said
"We should reduce the compliances which are working as a burden on the lives of common people. Till now, we have removed 1,486 obsolete laws and provisions. We have also identified 1,824 such laws. In the upcoming parliamentary season, I am committed to removing 71 such acts," he added.
Noting that justice should not be limited to the privileged, the law minister said, "Today, there are many lawyers in the Supreme Court who charge ₹10-15 lakh per hearing. How can a common man afford it? The court should not be only for the privileged. I believe the doors of justice should be open to all."
The central government will seek to push several legislations during the monsoon session of parliament beginning July 18 and its legislative agenda includes 24 bills for passage, sources said.
The upcoming monsoon session of Parliament will have a total of 17 working days and will conclude on August 12. The first day of the monsoon session will see voting for the presidential election.
Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022. The bill is pending in the Lok Sabha.
The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Lok Sabha and in the upcoming session, it is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.
The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed by Lok Sabha and is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha.
The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is pending in Lok Sabha, The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 and The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 are also pending in Lok Sabha.
