The Centre has identified eight sectors for fast-track reforms with the twin objective of escaping a downgrade of the sovereign by global ratings agencies, as well as attracting companies looking to move out of China, said two officials familiar with the development.

The idea is to show agencies like Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s Investors Service that the government was serious about reforms, while striking a fiscal balance, even as it goes for higher expenditure and incentives to restore the health of the economy.

“The list of these eight sectors is ready. Reforms in some of them may need legislative changes, and the groundwork was being done to undertake those measures," the first official said, naming pharmaceuticals (drugs and chemicals), electronics (including mobile and IT hardware manufacturing) and energy (coal and power) as three of the sectors on the shortlist. He refused to name other sectors as he was not authorized to speak to the media, adding that deliberations were happening at the highest levels in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The government fears that a large fiscal expansion, imperative to bring the economy back on its feet, but coming at a time of depleted coffers, could invite a ratings downgrade.

Economists have been calling for a ₹10-trillion stimulus package to help kick-start the economy.

In the past two-three weeks, PM Narendra Modi held several virtual meetings with ministers and bureaucrats, including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and home minister Amit Shah, to discuss reforms.

“The PM has shifted gears. He is mindful of the unemployment that the lockdown has caused and realizes that reforms are the only way out. They are also important to persuade credit rating agencies that India was serious about effecting major structural changes to its economy," the second official said.

He added that reforms will also be aimed at attracting companies keen to move their manufacturing facilities out of China. A more than two-year-long trade war between the US and China has resulted in several companies moving their base from China to Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand. India has made little headway in getting those investments, But Modi is now keen to change this scenario, as companies look to shift base following the covid-19 crisis

