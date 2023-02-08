Centre identifies products with export potential in all 765 districts under ODOP-DEH initiative
- ODOP has been merged with ‘Districts as Export Hubs Initiative’ being run by the department of commerce with DPIIT as a major stakeholder
NEW DELHI : Under the ODOP- Districts as Export Hubs initiative, products with export potential have been identified from all 765 districts of the country, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in reply to a parliamentary question on Wednesday.
