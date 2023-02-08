NEW DELHI : Under the ODOP- Districts as Export Hubs initiative, products with export potential have been identified from all 765 districts of the country, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in reply to a parliamentary question on Wednesday.

One District One Product - Districts as Export Hubs Initiative (ODOP - DEH) is not a scheme but rather an initiative aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product from each district (One District – One Product) of the country for enabling holistic socioeconomic growth across all regions.

ODOP has been merged with ‘Districts as Export Hubs Initiative’ being run by the Department of Commerce (DoC) with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as a major stakeholder.

Under the ODOP-‘Districts as Export Hubs initiative, products have been identified from all 36 districts from the State of Maharashtra.

ODOP-Districts as Export Hubs initiative is working with manufacturers/producers across districts along verticals like design, production, manufacturing, packaging, and market creation to boost sales both in the domestic as well as international market.

DEH Initiative highlights the need to channelize the potential and diverse identity in each district of the country to make them export hubs.

DoC through Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has been working with the States/UTs and the districts directly to create institutional mechanisms to facilitate exports of identified products/services from the districts.

Under this initiative, products and services with export potential have been identified in 734 districts of the country in consultation with all the stakeholders including the States/UTs.

Districts Export Action Plans have been prepared for identified products and services for overseas markets, which includes specific actions required to support local exporters / manufacturers in producing/manufacturing identified products in adequate quantity and with the requisite quality, for reaching potential buyers outside India.

The aim is to benefit both producers and manufacturers by addressing challenges for exports of such identified products/services, identifying infrastructural bottlenecks, supply chain gaps, improving market accessibility and handholding for increasing exports.

Through DEH initiative, the government is significantly increasing the manufacturing and exports from urban areas while focusing on generating interest and economic activity in the rural hinterland to push new businesses to export.

As ODOP-Districts as Export Hubs is not a scheme, there is no financial assistance provided.