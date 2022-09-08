Home / News / India / Centre imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
1 min read.07:44 PM ISTReuters
Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over rice production in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year
India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices.
Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over rice production in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.