Home / News / India /  Centre imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades

India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice.
1 min read . 07:44 PM ISTReuters

  • Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over rice production in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year

India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices.

Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over rice production in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.

