Centre imposes floor price on onion exports to ensure domestic availability amid rising prices
The price of onions has shot up more than 50% in the past two weeks because of a delay in the arrival of kharif onions, which are now expected to hit markets in December
The union government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 a tonne ( ₹67 a kg) on onion exports between 29 October and 31 December to ensure domestic availability.
